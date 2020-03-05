Global  

Spring Cleaning

Spring CleaningWhen you're thinking of tossing your items out, consider donating them.
Spring Cleaning

Spring is just around the corner and that means many folks are starting to clean up and clean out.today our deandria turner learns how your spring cleaning can help others.

She's in the studio with more.

When you're thinking of tossing your items out, maybe you can think about if they can go on to have a second life with someone else.

One other thing you can do is to donate them.

I took a look at how one store's minstrity thrives off of donated items. nat lisa nalory has been the store manager for palmer home for children thrift store for five years.

She sees how donations impact those in need ."we have children that come to us from all walks of life and we take care of them throughout different stages of their life so it's important for donations to come in because that in turn turns a profit which funds the palmer home for children" the store takes clothing, working electronics, home goods, shoes, and more nalory says while it may be simple to take unwanted things to the store for others, it means so much more "maybe a single mother that comes in that's struggling to get by.

I see how that impacts her for her to be able to come in and buy nice clothes for a child.

An elderly person that's on a fixed income" the store also gives gift cards to local churches to help other people in need "people come in that are in need and they have these gift cards and their like i'm so thankful that you guys are here" and for other people like rebecca hairston, she says it helps her express her individuality for a low cost ."if you have clothes that you really want to get and this store has them that doesn't cost that much and it'll help you make up your own styles with different kind of clothing and styles you want to wear," so your spring cleaning can make a difference in someone's life.

"it just brings people joy, yea" you can donate items between 9 a.m.

And 6 p.m.

Monday through saturday



