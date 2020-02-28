What are state lawmakers doing to prepare for coronavirus?

Been rescued.

Back in the u-s... the federal government has freed up more than 8-billion dollars to fight the spread of the virus.

The money will be used for much needed test kits and efforts to create a vaccine.

State leaders confirm 1-case in indiana... so some are wondering if the state will take similar action.

News 10's richard solomon was at a legislative crackerbarrel session today and has more from lawmakers.

At the final crackler barrel session the question was brought up.

What are lawmakers doing to prepare for the coronavirus?

You might find some of the responses legislators gave...surprising..

After a public health emergency was declared by the governor... some at the last crackle barrel session wanted to know one thing.

What's going on at the state level for the virus?

Representative tonya pfaff's answer....nothing.

"we're two days away from the end of session, and so there is starting to be talk about it but at the same time, our hands are kind of tied in what we can actually do right now."

Pfaff says all the bills have to be written and sent in by january first.

As you know...the outbreak has spread at a rapid rate..

Pfaff says this has given lawmakers little to no time to draft a bill she says would be productive.

"it's hard in general.

You're in a public area you're going to have things spread" marie belzile-thisz says you have to take measures into your own hands.

The teacher and mother of 3 says she's aware of just how fast a virus can spread.

"i've made sure i have like an extra amount of hand sanitizer really encouraging them probably moreso than ever to washing your hands things they should be doing anyways."

In fact...she says her students aren't freaking out about the outbreak.

"they're so alert because they have information at their hands, factual information.

Looking at sites like the centers for disease control."

And those same resources are available to you.

Belzile-thisz says she thinks leaders will find a cure.

"you allow the people who know how to handle this you know im not an expert a lot of people aren't experts but allow the people who are experts to step up and do what they're supposed to do."

There are a lot of events happening in indy in the next few weeks..

Like the big 10 championships for example.

Some of the people i spoke with...at this session believe..."nothing major" is being done yet because that could turn away "millions of dollars" from the city and state.

Senator jon ford says he expects there to be more talk about the coronavirus at the statehouse this upcoming week.

