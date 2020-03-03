Global  

Coronavirus Has Bay Area Shoppers Emptying Store Shelves

Coronavirus Has Bay Area Shoppers Emptying Store Shelves

Coronavirus Has Bay Area Shoppers Emptying Store Shelves

Coronavirus concerns are still creating a frenzy at stores and pharmacies.

Da Lin went shopping on Saturday to see what's in demand, and what's back on store shelves.
