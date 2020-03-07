North Texans Go Ahead With Spring Break Plans Amid Coronavirus Concerns

At DFW Airport, families​ are heading to their Spring Break vacations -- but not without their concerns.



Recent related videos from verified sources SXSW Canceled for the First Time Over Coronavirus Concerns SXSW Canceled for the First Time Over Coronavirus Concerns The annual film, tech and music festival was scheduled to start next week in Austin, Texas, on March 13. As recently as this past Tuesday,.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:08Published 10 hours ago Vietnamese-American Student Claims He's Been Bullied at School Over Coronavirus Concerns A Vietnamese-American student says he was discriminated against at his middle school in North Hollywood because he was sent to the nurse after coughing amid concerns about the coronavirus. Credit: KTLA Duration: 01:56Published 1 day ago