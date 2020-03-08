Global  

West Lafayette Police hosts coffee and conversation for community

Video Credit: WLFI - Published < > Embed
West Lafayette Police hosts coffee and conversation for community

West Lafayette Police hosts coffee and conversation for community

West Lafayette Police are working to bridge the gap between law enforcement and citizens.
West Lafayette Police hosts coffee and conversation for community

Gap between law enforcement and citizens.

Today nearly a dozen officers met at cafe literato for coffee and conversation.

City residents came to ask questions and get to know their officers.

Chief troy harris says this event is a learning experience for residents and police.

He says both groups leave with a better understanding of one another.

Life-long resident (jone) joan riley agrees.

She says she's taking away a bigger appreciation for those serving her city.

Police are personable and they care and they want our community to be happy and we want to feel safe and i can tell they love what they do.

This is the second coffee and conversation under chief troy harris' leadership.

He's hoping with community support they'll be able to host more frequent conversation events.




