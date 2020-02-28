West Lafayette sixth grader headed to Scripps National Spelling Bee this year

Congratulations, you are the winner.

A west lafayette sixth grader is heading to washington d-c to compete in the scripps national spelling bee.

This morning, (shy- ree) (shawn-tee) shayari shanti won the regional competition.

She competed against 38 students from schools in tippecanoe and surrounding counties.

They ranged from fourth to eighth graders.

(shawn-tee) shanti has been competing in her school spelling bee since the fourth grade.

She says she equally enjoys the thrill of competition and the fun of spelling tough words.

It's beneficial to both your academic knowledge and also it's just a lot of fun to be around a lot of kids your age and embark on a friendly competition with them.

(shawn-tee) shanti will be heading to d-c- in may.

We plan to continue following her journey leading up to the national competition.

West lafayette police are working to