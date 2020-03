Austin Reaves scores 41 points, hits game-winner as Oklahoma rallies to beat TCU, 78-76

ONE GAME MEAN SO MUCH IN THELEAGUE STANDINGS.. O-U..VISITING T-C-U TODAY..A WIN.. AND THE SOONERSWOULD BE THE 3- SEED IN NEXTWEEK'S BIG 12 TOURNAMENT.. ALOSS.. THEY FALL TO THE7-SPOT.. WITH ALL THAT, ONTHE LINE..AUSTIN REAVES.. DELIVEREDONE OF THE GREAT INDIVIDUALPERFORMANCES OF THE LONKRUGER ERA.. AND THESOONERS.. PULLED OFF ONE OFTHE BIGGEST COMEBACKS, INBIG 12 HISTORY..TO COWTOWN, WE GO.. THIS..WAS WILD.. -- 1ST HALF..AUSTIN REAVES.. THE ONLYSOONER WHO COULD GETANYTHING GOING.. HE SCORES16 IN THE HALF.. BUT..DESMOND BANE DROPS 19.. ANDTHE HORNED FROGS LEAD IT,42-26.. -- 2ND HALF..--THE LEAD AS LARGE AS20--.. BUT O-U CHIPS AWAY..KRISTIAN DOOLITTLE..DISCARDS THE MASK HE'S BEENWEARING SINCE THE BROKENNOSE IN BEDLAM.. IMMEDIATELYHITS BACK-TO-BACK THREES..-- FINAL 90 SECONDS.. --DOWN6--.. REAVES.. HITS FORTHREE.. AND THE FOUL..CAREER-HIGH 41 POINTS FORREAVES!!.. -- MOMENTSLATER.. BRADY MANEK FOR THETIE.. RING IT UP.. -- AFTERTRAILING THE ENTIRE WAY..O-U HAD THE BALL AND ACHANCE TO WIN IT, IN THEFINAL SECONDS.. AUSTINREAVES.. WHATCHA GOT??..INCREDIBLE.. AS WEMENTIONED.. 41 POINTS FORREAVES.. 17 MORE THAN HISPREVIOUS CAREERHIGH.. THE 18-POINTDEFICIT.. THE LARGEST EVEROVERCOME BY A BIG 12 TEAM,ON THE ROAD.. WHAT A WIN..THE SOONERS.. 9-AND-9 INLEAGUE PLAY.. THE 3-SEEDNEXT WEEK IN KANSAS CITY..THEY'LL FACE WEST VIRGINIAON THURSDAY..ALSO HEADING TO KANSAS CIT