President Trump and Vice President Pence held a presser to update on the coronavirus, and confirmed...

Of dozens of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States, only one patient is still in the...

💝 Noah, King Of The Troll Hunters 💝 Watch: VP Pence Gives Latest Coronavirus Briefing In Florida As Deaths Continue To Climb: Vice President Mike Pence… https://t.co/5uMCiEckRT 6 hours ago

Marcus Evans ⚛️ 🔬 🔭 Pence says US looking at crew that may have worked on other cruise ships quarantined for coronavirus: The Vice Pres… https://t.co/k58gQsDlQb 5 hours ago

Don Presson RT @puertorican_the : #TrustNoOne Someone negligently and I believe intentionally exposed Vice president Mike Pence to the Corona Virus her… 4 hours ago

William E. Lewis, Jr Vice president pushes cruise lines to step up coronavirus prevention; Gov. DeSantis details new Florida cases https://t.co/bXnOzQxnCT 3 hours ago

bioby @HeerJeet "Vice President Mike Pence, speaking Saturday after meeting with cruise ship industry leaders in Florida,… https://t.co/Lx2UWPNuoe 3 hours ago

MISS MUSIC Watch "Vice President Pence in Florida to discuss coronavirus" on YouTube https://t.co/xwLliqaKFY 1 hour ago

Vik Bataille Vice President Pence in Florida to discuss coronavirus https://t.co/bEv53aEjVN via @YouTube 49 minutes ago

Jeannette Ortiz RT @wsvn : In news conference, Florida Gov. DeSantis, U.S. Sen. Rubio and U.S. Sen. Scott address #coronavirus concerns alongside Vice Presi… 48 minutes ago