Princess Cruises Cancels Trip Out Of San Pedro Over Coronavirus Concerns 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 00:42s - Published Princess Cruises Cancels Trip Out Of San Pedro Over Coronavirus Concerns Thousands of people were told at the last minute Saturday that their 7-day cruise to Mexico on the Royal Princess ship has been canceled.

Recent related news from verified sources Novel Coronavirus Concerns Force Another Cruise Ship to Delay Docking in the US Various cruise ships are slated to return to the United States. A third Princess Cruises ship is now...

Cruise ship held off California coast for coronavirus testing SAN FRANCISCO — Scrambling to keep the coronavirus at bay, officials ordered a cruise ship to hold...

