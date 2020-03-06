ED arrests Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor under money laundering charges 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:19s - Published ED arrests Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor under money laundering charges Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor on March 08. He was arrested under money laundering case related to Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. He will be produced before a local court today. On Friday, the ED had raided Kapoor’s residence. Reserve Bank of India put Yes Bank under a moratorium and capped withdrawals for depositors at Rs 50,000 till April 3.

Tweets about this अमन सिंह RT @PTI_News: ED arrests Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor under money laundering charges in Mumbai: Officials 28 seconds ago urbantribal RT @thewire_in: The Enforcement Directorate arrested Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor under money laundering charges here in the early hours of… 1 minute ago Vinuk RT @OpIndia_com: Enforcement Directorate arrests Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor over money laundering charges https://t.co/LzHVue3oUt 5 minutes ago Merchant RT @sardesairajdeep: Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor arrested; classic Hindi movie style action; bad loans keep mounting, bank NPAs keep build… 7 minutes ago Chowkidar RT @Vasudev00411816: #YesBankCollapse #yesbankcrisis #ED arrests another dishonest intellectual & scamster- #YesBank founder #RanaKapoor fo… 8 minutes ago Chowkidar Shashank Pandey RT @dna: Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor sent to three days ED custody https://t.co/sBjAc91pff 9 minutes ago Sanam Mirchandani RT @NewIndianXpress: Enforcement Directorate arrested #YesBank founder Rana Kapoor on Sunday after questioning him for almost 24 hours. #R… 11 minutes ago DNA Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor sent to three days ED custody https://t.co/sBjAc91pff 14 minutes ago