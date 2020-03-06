Global  

ED arrests Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor under money laundering charges

Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor on March 08.

He was arrested under money laundering case related to Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd.

He will be produced before a local court today.

On Friday, the ED had raided Kapoor’s residence.

Reserve Bank of India put Yes Bank under a moratorium and capped withdrawals for depositors at Rs 50,000 till April 3.
ED arrests Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor in money laundering case

He will be produced before a local court to obtain custody, officials informed.
BREAKING NEWS: ED raids Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor's Mumbai residence; look out notice issued

A case against Kapoor under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) has already been...
