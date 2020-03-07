Global  

China's coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses, killing at least 7

China's coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses, killing at least 7
China: 'Coronavirus quarantine' hotel collapses, trapping dozens

Up to 70 people are trapped following the collapse of a hotel in eastern China. The building was...
China hotel collapse: 70 people trapped in building used for coronavirus quarantine

A hotel being used as a coronavirus quarantine centre in China has collapsed, leaving 70 people...
Seventy Trapped Under Rubble Of Collapsed Chinese Quarantine Hotel [Video]Seventy Trapped Under Rubble Of Collapsed Chinese Quarantine Hotel

A five-storey hotel in the Chinese port city of Quanzhou collapsed on Saturday. According to Reuters, the hotel was being used for coronavirus quarantine. State media reported the collapse has left..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published

China: Many trapped as hotel used for quarantine collapses [Video]China: Many trapped as hotel used for quarantine collapses

Approximately 70 people were trapped in a collapsed hotel in the city of Quanzhou, in southeastern Fujian province, the city government said on its website.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:22Published

