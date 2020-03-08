Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Meghan, Duchess of Sussex > Harry and Meghan receive standing ovation at Royal Albert Hall

Harry and Meghan receive standing ovation at Royal Albert Hall

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:53s - Published < > Embed
Harry and Meghan receive standing ovation at Royal Albert Hall

Harry and Meghan receive standing ovation at Royal Albert Hall

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex received a standing ovation at the Royal Albert Hall as they attended one of their final public engagements before they step back as senior royals.

The couple were treated to a sustained round of applause ahead of the national anthem, as they took their seats at the Mountbatten Festival of Music on Saturday evening.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Mendacity_Q

Giancarlo Croce 🏳️‍🌈✡️ Meghan Markle and Prince Harry hold hands, receive 'standing ovation' at British music festival https://t.co/NtHpXIXVQz 1 week ago

marcbatez

Marc Bates #FBPE Harry and Meghan receive standing ovation at Royal Albert Hall https://t.co/BkMZ3EoqbT 1 week ago

pedro_corbett

Pedro Corbett Harry and Meghan receive standing ovation at Royal Albert Hall https://t.co/x4baUiCAXo 1 week ago

HelpforBear

C. R. Meghan, Harry receive 'standing ovation' at festival https://t.co/9fJjbezAIv 1 week ago

DJLordBuck

DJ Lord Buck | LBE© #MeganMarkle and #PrinceHarry are one-upping their iconic “rain photo” this week by holding hands at a #London… https://t.co/3ZymrGypdi 1 week ago

slewis305

Stephanie M Lewis Meghan Markle and Prince Harry hold hands, receive 'standing ovation' at British music festival: https://t.co/sQPUPsajD8 via @AOL 1 week ago

iamsandyjohns

Sandy Johns Meghan Markle and Prince Harry hold hands, receive ‘standing ovation’ at British music festival – Yahoo Entertainme… https://t.co/43Tu9mtEbE 1 week ago

GinaLawriw

Gina Lawriw Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Receive a Standing Ovation at the Mountbatten Music Festival https://t.co/irYZWrcQ9o via @TandCmag 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Son Will Vacation With Queen Elizabeth This Summer [Video]

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Son Will Vacation With Queen Elizabeth This Summer

Summer break may seem so far away but one lucky little guy already has a sweet summer getaway planned with his great grandma. Buzz60’s Susana Victoria Perez has more.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:56Published
Student apologizes to Prince Harry for 'cuddling' Meghan [Video]

Student apologizes to Prince Harry for 'cuddling' Meghan

A British high school student wrote an apologetic letter to Prince Harry after he embraced his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. On March 6, Meghan surprised students at Robert Clack School in Dagenham,..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:19Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.