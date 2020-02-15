Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > CSUB women 'Runners end season with a W

CSUB women 'Runners end season with a W

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:37s - Published < > Embed
CSUB women 'Runners end season with a WCSUB women 'Runners end season with a W
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Bakocom

Bako.com CSUB women 'Runners end season with a W - Video https://t.co/CSnOK5RPdX #Bakersfield 📰 https://t.co/0DetvCJfqg 8 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Runners basketball teams preparing for season finales in final run in the WAC [Video]'Runners basketball teams preparing for season finales in final run in the WAC

'Runners basketball teams preparing for season finales in final run in the WAC

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 01:55Published

'Runners Recap (SE 2, EP 6): Ups and downs of conference play [Video]'Runners Recap (SE 2, EP 6): Ups and downs of conference play

Kari Osep sits down with CSUB basketball head coach Rob Barnes to catch up post holidays to talk about the ups and the downs for the 'Runners in conference play and what their goals are with six..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 26:12Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.