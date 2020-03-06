Global  

'Chakde phatte': Akshay Kumar to Indian women's cricket team

'Chakde phatte': Akshay Kumar to Indian women's cricket team

'Chakde phatte': Akshay Kumar to Indian women's cricket team

Superstar Akshay Kumar is rooting for Indian women's cricket team to win the ongoing T20 World Cup final against Australia.

He posted a video on his Instagram handle in which he is seen conveying his best wishes to team India and its captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who also turned a year older on Sunday.
