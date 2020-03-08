Busker Fest goers not too concerned about Coronavirus 58 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:51s - Published Busker Fest goers not too concerned about Coronavirus Thousands of people visited Seaport Village Saturday to watch outdoor entertainers at the 14th Annual Busker Fest 2020. As the fear of Coronavirus spreads, attendees of the festival seemed unbothered by it. 0

