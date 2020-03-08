Man proposes to his girlfriend while she is stuck in MUD 14 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 01:09s - Published Man proposes to his girlfriend while she is stuck in MUD A man proposed to his girlfriend while she was stuck knee deep in MUD asking her: "Since you're stuck, will you be stuck with me for the rest of your life?" Ashton Waters, 29, of Foley, Alabama, knew his girlfriend Brittany, 27, loved the outdoors as much as he did - so he decided to propose in a very unusual way. The couple had been dating for two years when Ashton decided it was time to pop the question. Their first date had been riding quad bikes at in the muddy rural retreat, Boggs & Boulders, near Andalusia, Alabama. The mucky location was also the site of their ever first argument, which was "over nothing" according to Ashton. "Boggs & Boulders is a super special place for us because the first time I asked Brittany on a date she said: 'Only if we can go to Boggs & Boulders'," said Ashton, a supervisor foreman for the City of Gulf Shores. "We've had a lot of fun there."We both love to get out in nature and get a little dirty, we love fishing and camping and boating so this seemed like the perfect place for us." Brittany, a pharmacy technician, said she had no idea he was going to propose. "It was extra muddy that day and he led me to this spot that we'd got stuck in before, and I yelled 'what are you doing? We're going to get stuck!' "Then his four wheeler got stuck, so he got out and said: 'Get out and help me push.' "So I got out and then I got stuck too, I couldn't move my legs at all. "Then he dropped to his knees in the mud and asked: 'Since you're stuck, will you be stuck with me for the rest of your life? Will you marry me?' "I said 'yes' straight away...we were both laughing so much. "It took two people to haul me out of the mud afterwards. "I was too scared to try and put on the ring, I didn't want to drop it in the mud, so Ashton put it back in his pocket. "I didn't start wearing it until I'd had a long shower and I was in a nice, safe place." The ring was a family heirloom from Ashton's side of the family, which he had specially customized to suit Brittany. "That ring means more to me than any million dollar ring you could ever buy," she said. "He had it adjusted and added three little diamonds, but the oval diamond in the middle is from the original ring. "It's white gold, which I absolutely love." The dirty proposal was made in front of a large group of the lovebirds' friends and family. "About 30 of us were on that trip, they were all clapping and cheering," said Brittany. "We celebrated for the rest of the weekend." Ashton proposed in October 2015 and in June 2016 they got married. "We had a beautiful mud-free wedding," laughed Brittany. "The day was gorgeous…we were both very clean that day." The couple are now due to celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary and are about to foster a child, with the hope of adopting in the future. "We feel like this is the right path for us," said Ashton. Adding: "I can't wait to be a parent with Brittany…she's so kind and caring, she's going to be a fantastic mom. "She's so good to other people, she's not a stranger to anyone and she always does her best to help other people out."That's one of the things I love the most about her." 0

