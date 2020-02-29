Global  

Coronavirus Kerala

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:24s
5 new positive cases of coronavirus in Kerala, India count jumps to 39

Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja on Sunday (March 8) confirmed that five people have now tested...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •DNAIndian Express


Kerala successful in containing Coronavirus, says Health Minister KK Shailaja

Kerala has been successful in containing the spread of coronavirus, said Kerala Health Minister KK...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •Indian ExpressIndiaTimes



Mecapricieux

🇦🇪™ محمد شاز بن عبدالراشد ابراهیم 🕸️🛸🗺️🛰️🌪️ RT @dhanyarajendran: More details on Kerala coronavirus cases. The three people began to show symptoms on March 4, the minister said. They… 1 minute ago

YOUNGISTAAN13

YOUNGISTAAN Coronavirus: State health Minister KK Shailaja said the family did not share their travel history at the airport an… https://t.co/scMWC49tHS 2 minutes ago

GST_Accountant

Shikha Coronavirus: Kerala, Tamil Nadu report new positive cases; Delhi patients came in contact with 337 people… https://t.co/KAfnakuGOF 3 minutes ago

BinuKC17

Binu KC RT @ANI: Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja: 5 new positive cases of #Coronavirus have been admitted in the isolation wards here. Three pe… 5 minutes ago

manumavelil

Manu R Mavelil RT @Dinesh_TNIE: Coronavirus outbreak: As festival season peaks, Kerala does a tightrope walk - The New Indian Express https://t.co/bXs06Ty… 6 minutes ago

mgeorgemichael

George M. Michael RT @ShylajaVarma: Five people in a Kerala family test positive for #coronavirus Total cases in India: 39. Three out of 39 have been cured.… 6 minutes ago

avengers000111

Arsh @BNODesk India reports 5 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Kerala, raising total to 39 7 minutes ago

mgeorgemichael

George M. Michael RT @ahmermkhan: Breaking: 5 more cases test positive in the Indian state of Kerala. Total #coronavirus cases in India rises to reaches 39. 7 minutes ago


Coronavirus: Kerala issues stern warning to individuals not disclosing travel history | Oneindia [Video]Coronavirus: Kerala issues stern warning to individuals not disclosing travel history | Oneindia

KERALA ISSUES STERN WARNING TO INDIVIDUALS NOT DISCLOSING TRAVEL HISTORY AS FIVE OF A FAMILY IN KERALA HAVE TESTED POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS, TAKING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF INFECTED PEOPLE IN THE COUNTRY TO..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:21

Coronavirus in India: 5 more test positive in Kerala, total cases reach 39 | Oneindia nEWS [Video]Coronavirus in India: 5 more test positive in Kerala, total cases reach 39 | Oneindia nEWS

5 OF A FAMILY INFECTED WITH CORONAVIRUS IN KERALA TAKING THE TOTAL TOLL TO 39. 3 MORE PEOPLE HAD TESTED POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS YESTERDAY. YES BANK CO-FOUNDER RANA KAPOOR WAS ARRESTED BY THE..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:21

