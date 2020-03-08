Global  

Coronavirus: North London hospital sets up testing booth at entrance

The Whittington Hospital in Islington in North London was on Sunday (March 8th) testing people for coronavirus at the entrance gate.
The Whittington Hospital in Islington in North London was on Sunday (March 8th) testing people for coronavirus at the entrance gate.

Footage showed that a temporary "Coronavirus Assessment Booth" had been set up just outside the hospital.

It was unclear if everyone arriving at the hospital was being tested or if it was designed to test suspected cases outside the hospital building.




