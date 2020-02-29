AZDHS confirms two more presumptive positive COVID-19 cases in Pinal County

Global  

The Arizona Department of Health Services and Pinal County Public Health Department has confirmed two additional presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Pinal County.
