AZDHS confirms two more presumptive positive COVID-19 cases in Pinal County 12 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:28s - Published AZDHS confirms two more presumptive positive COVID-19 cases in Pinal County The Arizona Department of Health Services and Pinal County Public Health Department has confirmed two additional presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Pinal County.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Six coronavirus cases now in Pennsylvania Two more presumptive COVID-19 cases were announced Sunday afternoon in Pennsylvania, both in...

bizjournals - Published 48 minutes ago



2 new coronavirus cases emerge in Washington, in King County and Snohomish County Two new “presumptive positive” COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Washington — one in a...

Seattle Times - Published 1 week ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this Piña 🍍 RT @gaminogabriel: #BREAKING @AZDHS confirms two additional presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Pinal County. I'll have more info at… 1 day ago Gabriel Gamiño #BREAKING @AZDHS confirms two additional presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Pinal County. I'll have more inf… https://t.co/etx3jOWJhV 1 day ago