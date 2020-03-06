Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > SBI rescue plan for Yes Bank is bizzare P Chidambaran

SBI rescue plan for Yes Bank is bizzare P Chidambaran

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:07s - Published < > Embed
SBI rescue plan for Yes Bank is bizzare P ChidambaranSBI rescue plan for Yes Bank is bizzare P Chidambaran
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

p_jaikumar

Padmanabhan Jaikumar What ws most bizzare was pushing yes bank to this stage by ignoring banks health by UPA https://t.co/TJDpqd1oB6 12 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Yes Bank crisis Nirmala Sitharaman assures employment salaries for atleast a year [Video]Yes Bank crisis Nirmala Sitharaman assures employment salaries for atleast a year

Yes Bank crisis Nirmala Sitharaman assures employment salaries for atleast a year

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:35Published

Karnataka: All accused of sedition filed over a school play granted anticipatory bail| Oneindia News [Video]Karnataka: All accused of sedition filed over a school play granted anticipatory bail| Oneindia News

IN A FIRST STATEMENT ON THE YES BANK CRISIS, FINANCE MINISTER NIRMALA SITHARAMAN TODAY ASSURED YES BANK DEPOSITORS THAT THEIR MONEY IN THE TROUBLED BANK IS SAFE AND THE RESERVE BANK OF INDIA WILL FIND..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:39Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.