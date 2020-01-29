Coronavirus: Jakarta metro passengers tested before travelling

Passengers hoping to board the metro in the Indonesian capital were being tested at stations on Sunday (March 8th) for coronavirus.

Footage showed passengers having their temperature taken before walking through security gates.

According to the filmer, the Jakarta's Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) system is less busy than usual due to the outbreak.

Indonesia has recorded at least four COVID-19 cases within its borders as of Sunday, according to local media.