Chancellor refuses to confirm if first Budget will adhere to Tory fiscal rules

The Chancellor has refused to confirm whether he will stick to the fiscal rules set out in the Conservative manifesto when he delivers his first Budget this week.

Rishi Sunak said he believes “very much” in the responsible management of public finances, but declined to comment on whether the Government will abide by its election pledges.

Mr Sunak, who has been in office for less than a month, will outline his financial plan to MPs on Wednesday amid the uncertainty of the coronavirus crisis.