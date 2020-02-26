Global  

Chinese hotel collapses

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:41s
Chinese hotel collapses

Chinese hotel collapses

At least 10 people were killed and another 23 remain missing after a hotel being used in China's coronavirus fight suddenly collapsed.
7 dead, 28 missing as hotel in China virus fight collapses

At least seven people were killed in the collapse of Chinese hotel that was being used to isolate...
Japan Today - Published Also reported by •CTV News•New Zealand Herald


Chinese hotel collapses; was used to observe virus contacts

BEIJING (AP) — A hotel used for medical observation of people who had contact with coronavirus...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •CTV News•New Zealand Herald



Recent related videos from verified sources

Seventy Trapped Under Rubble Of Collapsed Chinese Quarantine Hotel [Video]Seventy Trapped Under Rubble Of Collapsed Chinese Quarantine Hotel

A five-storey hotel in the Chinese port city of Quanzhou collapsed on Saturday.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:35Published

China is hunting down Wuhan coronavirus critics [Video]China is hunting down Wuhan coronavirus critics

CHINA — As the Middle Kingdom continues to struggle controlling the narrative behind their latest gift to the world, it's now going after critics. The more things change, the more they stay the..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:33Published

