Pune man to get ‘Best Mommy of the World’ award on Women's Day

Pune man to get ‘Best Mommy of the World’ award on Women's DayPune man to get ‘Best Mommy of the World’ award on Women's Day
Pune man who adopted boy with Down Syndrome in 2016 to get 'Best Mommy of the World' award

Aditya Tiwari, a Pune resident who adopted a child with Down syndrome in 2016 will be felicitated...
Mid-Day - Published


