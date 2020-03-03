Coronavirus Update: Tri-State Area Infected Count Up To 93
Coronavirus Update: Tri-State Area Infected Count Up To 93
With the coronavirus cases in New York doubling in the last 24 hours, Gov.
Andrew Cuomo has declared a state of emergency to unlock certain government powers to handle the outbreak - but testing kits remain in tight supply.
