Honor Flight EVV 12 - Phone Blitz and Coronavirus

Free.

New tonight at nin?it was a morning full of exciting phone calls in evansville.

44news' jessica hartman?

Was there when volunteers with honor flight of southern indiana dialed out.

Today 85 veterans from across the tr?state got the news they have been waiting months even years to hear?

They are on the next honor flight to washington ?

C.

"i am overwhelmed at this time, but that's okay."

Diane shaw "well, you deserve it.

You deserve this honor flight sir."

From overwhelmed to to ecstatic "she screamed.

'oh my gosh, i am so excited for him!'" its an emotional journey that starts with this phone call "to see if you are still interested in going on your flight?"

"well yes, my son kind of pushed me into it."

Laughing and ends with the welcome home they've been waiting decades to receive.

Larry rogers, director of corporate outreach "lots of veterans, especially vietnam veterans came home and they didn't even want to wear their uniform because they didn't want to be noticed."

Its why volunteers like jennifer, diane and larry?

Put in long hours raising money and organizing the trip that will take the tr?state's veterans to our nation's capitol.

For many it will be their first trip to ?

C?

Visiting the memorials built in their honor and paying their respects to their fallen comrades.

Jennifer green "both my uncles were marines so, it's very near and dear to my heart."

"we owe so much to our veterans and to experience the joy and excitement right along with them, that is really exciting."

Of course all of this isn't possible without the support of the tr?state.

Honor flight is always looking for donations to make their next flight possible.

You can find information on how to donate on our website wevv dot com jessica hartman 44news honor flight of southern indiana's next trip is set for may second.

Between now and then?

The organization will be monitoring the coron?

Virus outbreak.

In the mea?

Time?

New safety measures are already being added to the plan.

Diane shaw "our medical team has already started working on it; things to put in place.

Hand sanitizing is going to be abundant.

As soon as they come off the bus they have to clean their hands.

When they come back on the bus, they have to clean their hands.

We are going to watch it."

If government restriction are put in place for domestic travel honor flight will look at canceling