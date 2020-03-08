Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Mike Pence meets with cruise executives in Florida

Mike Pence meets with cruise executives in Florida

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 02:33s - Published < > Embed
Mike Pence meets with cruise executives in Florida

Mike Pence meets with cruise executives in Florida

Vice President Mike Pence met with cruise line executives in Broward County on Saturday to address the impact of the coronavirus on the industry.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Pence meets with cruise line executives in Florida

Vice President Mike Pence met with cruise line executives in Florida on Saturday to discuss new...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Gov. Ron DeSantis, VP Mike Pence Address Broward's First Cases Of Coronavirus [Video]Gov. Ron DeSantis, VP Mike Pence Address Broward's First Cases Of Coronavirus

CBS4's Ty Russell shares what the DeSantis and Pence had to say at a Port Everglades visit to meet with cruise line executives to beef up measures to keep travelers safe.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:40Published

U.S. tracking ship that may have shared crew with coronavirus-hit cruise liner: Pence [Video]U.S. tracking ship that may have shared crew with coronavirus-hit cruise liner: Pence

The United States is tracking a cruise ship that may have shared crew members with a ship carrying people who tested positive for COVID-19, Vice President Mike Pence said on Saturday. This report..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:34Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.