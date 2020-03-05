Global  

Mormon students protest BYU stance on same-sex behavior

Mormon students protest BYU stance on same-sex behavior

Mormon students protest BYU stance on same-sex behavior

Several hundred Brigham Young University students protested Friday afternoon outside church headquarters in Salt Lake City to show their displeasure with a letter this week that clarified that "same-sex romantic behavior" is not allowed on campus.
Mormon Church rebukes BYU students with letter stating homosexual behavior ‘not compatible’ with its principles

Utah’s Brigham Young University on Wednesday clarified its stance on homosexuality, stating in a...
FOXNews.com


