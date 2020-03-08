Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Wright-Phillips opens up on his move away from Man City

Wright-Phillips opens up on his move away from Man City

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 05:26s - Published < > Embed
Wright-Phillips opens up on his move away from Man City

Wright-Phillips opens up on his move away from Man City

Shaun Wright-Phillips sat down on the Goals on Sunday sofa this week and opened up about his emotional move away from Manchester City and what is was like to play for England.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GoalsOnSunday

Sky Sports GOS "I cried like a baby. As a kid growing up playing for City through the ranks, I just thought I'm going to be there… https://t.co/6AT1G3deN9 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.