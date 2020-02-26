Global  

AC Milan host Genoa in a Serie A match without spectators at San Siro

AC Milan host Genoa in a Serie A match without spectators at San Siro

AC Milan host Genoa in a Serie A match without spectators at San Siro

Italian government orders all soccer matches to be played behind closed doors in an effort to halt the coronavirus outbreak.
AC Milan host Genoa in a Serie A match without spectators at San Siro

VIDEO SHOWS: AC MILAN AND GENOA BUSES ARRIVING, VARIOUS OF CLOSED STADIUM, MEDICS CHECKING MAN'S TEMPERATURE RESENDING WITH FULL STORY SHOWS: MILAN, ITALY (MARCH 8, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

AC MILAN TEAM BUS ARRIVING AT THE SAN SIRO STADIUM 2.

SIGN ON ENTRANCE GATE READING (IN ITALIAN AND ENGLIS) MILAN - GENOA BEHIND CLOSED DOORS MATCH 3.

GENOA TEAM BUS ARRIVING 4.

MAN HAVING TEMPERATURE CHECKED BY MEDIC OUTSIDE STADIUM 5.

JOGGER RUNNING PAST GATE ENTRANCE 6.

UNMANNED TICKET WINDOWS/ STADIUM 7.

SIGN ABOVE ENTRANCE GATE READING (ENGLISH AND ITALIAN) GATE CLOSED STORY: AC Milan took on Genoa in an empty San Siro stadium on Sunday (March 8) as Italy battles to halt the coronavirus outbreak.

The Serie A match went ahead behind closed doors after the Italian government ordered a lockdown of large areas in the north of the country, including Milan, to stem the contagion.

Earlier Italian soccer was plunged into a state of chaos and confusion when the kickoff to the match between Parma and SPAL faced a last-minute delay following a call from Italy's Minister for Sport to suspend the league during the coronavirus outbreak.

The game at the Stadio Ennio Tardini was set to be the first closed-doors match to be played since the Italian government ordered that all games are played in empty stadiums until April 3 in a bid to control the spread of the disease.

It finally kicked off 75 minutes late.

(Production: Daniele Mascolo/Jim Hatley)




