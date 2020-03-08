Tessa Thompson Reveals Who Will Be The Villain In 'Thor: Love And Thunder'

Tessa Thompson let a surprise slip out about the new film “Thor: Love and Thunder.” The film is the new Thor movie that will be directed by Taika Waititi.

The actress said in an interview with ET that Christian Bale will play the villain of the film.

According to Gizmodo, this is the first time since Batman that Bale will be in a movie based on comics.

The film will be released November 2021 and will also star Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth.