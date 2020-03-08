Global  

Coronavirus Update: New York Governor Urges Senior Citizens To Consider Skipping Large Public Gatherings

Coronavirus Update: New York Governor Urges Senior Citizens To Consider Skipping Large Public Gatherings

Coronavirus Update: New York Governor Urges Senior Citizens To Consider Skipping Large Public Gatherings

The warning from the New York officials follows similar guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Residents in coronavirus-affected areas are also getting robo-calls and some senior centers are being closed.

CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.
