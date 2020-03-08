Aftermath of the 'Burst onto the scene' comment! 5 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:47s - Published Aftermath of the 'Burst onto the scene' comment! The aftermath during the ad break of Micah Richards and Roy Keane's "burst onto the scene" clash 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Jordan Robinson RT @SoccerAM: The aftermath during the ad break of Micah Richards and Roy Keane's "burst onto the scene" clash 😆 "When you're talking, I'm… 20 seconds ago