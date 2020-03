KSBW Pet of the Weekend: Mimi! now < > Embed Video Credit: KSBW - Duration: 02:44s - Published KSBW Pet of the Weekend: Mimi! Mimi is a cool cat who is comfortable around people and loves to find a spot to lounge around and relax. Visit the SPCA for Monterey County for more information.

KSBW Pet of the Weekend: Mimi! THIS IS .HE/SHE IS AYEAR OLD FROM.READY FORADOPTION.....AND IF YOU AREINTERESTED IN ADOPTINGOR WANT TO SEEPETS AVAILABLE FORINTERESTED IN ADOPTINGOR WANT TO SEEPETS AVAILABLE FORINTERESTED IN ADOPTINGOR WANT TO SEEPETS AVAILABLE FOR.AND IF YOU AREINTERESTED IN ADOPTINGOR WANT TO SEEPETS AVAILABLE FORINTERESTED IN ADOPTINGOR WANT TO SEEPETS AVAILABLE FORADOPTION...JUST VISITTHE S-P-C-A WEBSITE ATS-P-C-A-M-C DOT ORG AND IF YOU'REALREADY A PET OWNER,AND YOU WANT TO SHOWOFF YOUR DOG, CAT OROTHER FURRY FRIEND,WE WANT TO SEE THEM.THIS IS JESSE.HE LOVES TAKINGWALKS AT THE BEACHESIN PACIFIC GROVE ANDSTOPPING OFTEN TOLOOK AT THE WAVES.HIS OWNER IS APHOTOGRAPHER SO, OFCOURSE, HE IS GREAT ATPOSING FOR A PHOTO ORTWO.AND IF YOU'D LIKE TOSEE YOUR PET ON T-V ...TAKE SOME PHOTOSAND UPLOAD THEM TOOUR FACEBOOK PAGE, ORTAG US ON TWITTER ORINSTAGRAM WITH THEHASHTAG "KSBW PETS."EACH WEEK AFTER THEPET OF THE WEEKENDSEGMENT WE'LL SHOWOFF SOME OF THE BESTPHOTOS YOU SEND INHERE ON ACTION NEWSWEEKEND SUNRISE... ###







