Coronavirus Update: Gov. Cuomo Calls On CDC To Allow For Local Testing now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 25:39s - Published Coronavirus Update: Gov. Cuomo Calls On CDC To Allow For Local Testing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Sunday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention should immediately allow local labs with the correct equipment and kits to begin testing for positive coronavirus cases due to the federal government's lack of keeping up with outbreak demands.

