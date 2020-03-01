Global  

Watch: PM Modi interacts with Nari Shakti Awardees on Women's Day

Watch: PM Modi interacts with Nari Shakti Awardees on Women's Day

Watch: PM Modi interacts with Nari Shakti Awardees on Women's Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the recipients of the 2020 Nari Shakti Awards on the occasion of International Women's Day.

The awardees recounted the challenges they faced and how they overcame them in their journey to success.

The recipients included mason Kalavati Devi, who builds toilets and spreads awareness about sanitation in rural areas; farmers Padala Bhudevi and Bina Devi; 98-year old Karthyayani Amma, who topped the literacy exam in 2018; 103-year old athlete Mann Kaur; environmentalist Chami Murmu; artisan Arifa Jaan; Indian Air Force fighter pilots Flight Lieutenants Avani Chaturvedi, Bhawana Kanth and Mohana Singh; entrepreneur Nilza Wangmo; and automotive research professional Rashmi Urdhwardeshe.
