Volunteers from FP&L plant trees in West Palm Beach

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:51s - Published < > Embed
Volunteers from Florida Power and Light partnered with "Community Greening" to plant 75 native trees in West Palm Beach on Saturday.

They were planted at Rinker Athletic Park.

Trees such as Bahama strong barks, Slash pines, and Paradise trees will increase shade and biodiversity.

The co-founder of the effort says the trees will last for generations to come.
