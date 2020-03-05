Global  

Cruise ship hit by virus to dock in Oakland, California

Cruise ship hit by virus to dock in Oakland, CaliforniaPrincess Cruises canceled one of their cruises amid coronavirus concerns.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A cruise ship hit by the new coronavirus is headed to the port of Oakland,...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesJapan TodaySFGateReuters IndiaNYTimes.comCTV NewsCBS News


Americans on Grand Princess cruise to be tested for virus closer to homes

U.S. passengers on the cruise ship Grand Princess, which had been barred from docking in California...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •New Zealand Herald



CBS4Indy

CBS4 Indy Cruise ship hit by virus to dock in Oakland, California https://t.co/b3R1MBIeP8 1 minute ago

g_conrad14

Gabrielle that royal cruise ship that has everyone infected with the corona virus was supposed to dock in monterey last thurs… https://t.co/IRbtEkOXj8 1 minute ago

wwmtnews

WWMT-TV Princess Cruises says it's expected to arrive on Monday. The ship is carrying more than 3,500 people from 54 countr… https://t.co/4rGYOd3S1m 4 minutes ago

cyberjermster

CYBERJERM 💻🤖 god I hate to be a conspiracy dude but the corona virus infected cruise ship that was supposed to dock in San Franc… https://t.co/ZGyGnNSvIV 6 minutes ago

Joe_FoxNM

joefox RT @freezerohedge: Coronavirus-Infested Cruise Ship Will Dock In Oakland On Monday: Live Updates https://t.co/30MmKmSjaY 8 minutes ago

ABC6NEWS

ABC 6 News - KAAL TV RT @ABC: CORONAVIRUS LATEST: This morning, Vermont announced its first presumptive case of the virus. https://t.co/nPsBLeQfP8 —The Grand P… 10 minutes ago

TinaFra80898810

ConservativeMarie #TextTrump-88022 REPORT: Cruise ship hit by virus to dock in US city https://t.co/HEKFXJSf8K via @realdennislynch 12 minutes ago

tmfischer2

Theresa M. Fischer Cruise ship hit by virus to dock in Oakland, California https://t.co/9rT7ZzwBhb 12 minutes ago


23ABC Weekend Morning News at 8 AM - Top Stories for March 8 [Video]23ABC Weekend Morning News at 8 AM - Top Stories for March 8

New coronavirus concerns in two nearby California counties. What health officials are saying about these newly confirmed cases. Plus, when and where the cruise ship carrying more than 20 passengers..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 09:32Published

Coronavirus Emergency Declared in California Over Cruise Ship Passenger's Death [Video]Coronavirus Emergency Declared in California Over Cruise Ship Passenger's Death

Coronavirus Emergency Declared in California Over Cruise Ship Passenger's Death Public health officials say the elderly man tested positive after returning from a cruise to Mexico on February 21...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:19Published

