Jesse Jackson Endorses Bernie Sanders

Jesse Jackson announced his endorsement for Sen.

Bernie Sanders in the 2020 presidential campaign Sunday morning.

"With the exception of Native Americans, African Americans are the people who are most behind socially and economically in the United States and our needs are not moderate," Jackson said in a statement.

"A people far behind cannot catch up choosing the most moderate path.

The most progressive social and economic path gives us the best chance to catch up and Senator Bernie Sanders represents the most progressive path."