Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Jesse Jackson Endorses Bernie Sanders

Jesse Jackson Endorses Bernie Sanders

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:33s - Published < > Embed
Jesse Jackson Endorses Bernie Sanders

Jesse Jackson Endorses Bernie Sanders

Jesse Jackson announced his endorsement for Sen.

Bernie Sanders in the 2020 presidential campaign Sunday morning.

"With the exception of Native Americans, African Americans are the people who are most behind socially and economically in the United States and our needs are not moderate," Jackson said in a statement.

"A people far behind cannot catch up choosing the most moderate path.

The most progressive social and economic path gives us the best chance to catch up and Senator Bernie Sanders represents the most progressive path."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson endorses Bernie Sanders

Jackson will appear alongside Sanders in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Sunday.
CBS News - Published Also reported by •TIMEHaaretz


Kamala Harris endorses Biden; Sanders wins Jesse Jackson’s backing


MarketWatch - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

imsweetleaf

sweetleaf RT @chicagotribune: The Rev. Jesse Jackson endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders for president, saying Sanders represents the most progressive path… 4 seconds ago

EndTheOligarch

End The Oligarchy RT @ryangrim: NEW: Rainbow Coalition comes full circle as Jesse Jackson endorses @BernieSanders in Michigan https://t.co/bbybZ8TnUp 4 seconds ago

drstrategymom

Vickie Cox Edmondson RT @GregJKrieg: New: Jesse Jackson endorses Bernie Sanders. He says Biden didn’t reach out to him, then gives 13 reasons why he chose Sand… 4 seconds ago

PalEnn88

Pal Enn RT @ABCPolitics: JUST IN: Civil rights activist Rev. Jesse Jackson endorses Sen. Bernie Sanders during a rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan: "… 6 seconds ago

JonSmit10490232

Jon Smith RT @ErikaAndiola: This is yuuuuge! #NotMeUs https://t.co/R0405IbX90 8 seconds ago

Yahiasplitpath

Yahia Tamer El Araby RT @alexkotch: As Kamala Harris, who extremely sincerely cosponsored a bunch of Bernie Sanders’ bills, endorses Biden, Jesse Jackson endors… 11 seconds ago

milkvamp

🌹Single Moms for Bernie 🌹 RT @sluggahjells: It's an incredible Full Circle moment. 1988: Bernie Sanders Endorses Jesse Jackson For President 2020: Jesse Jackson E… 14 seconds ago

parkerjeffrey80

The Parallel Parker RT @ABC: JUST IN: Civil rights activist Rev. Jesse Jackson endorses Sen. Bernie Sanders during a rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan: "I stand… 16 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.