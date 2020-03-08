Outside a Russian embassy, empty chairs for MH17's victims 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:12s - Published Outside a Russian embassy, empty chairs for MH17's victims The families of those killed when Malaysia Airline Flight 17 was shot down over rebel-held Ukrainian territory place empty white chairs in front of Russia's embassy in The Hague, on the eve of a murder trial. David Doyle reports.

