Kamala Harris endorses one-time rival Joe Biden's White House bid
Kamala Harris endorses one-time rival Joe Biden's White House bid
U.S. Senator Kamala Harris, a former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, on Sunday said she would endorse her one-time rival Joe Biden's bid for the White House.
