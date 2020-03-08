Global  

Kamala Harris endorses one-time rival Joe Biden's White House bid

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris, a former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, on Sunday said she would endorse her one-time rival Joe Biden&apos;s bid for the White House.
On the trail: From attacker to backer, Kamala Harris endorses Biden

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris, the one-time Democratic presidential rival who took Joe Biden to task...
Reuters - Published


Kamala Harris Settles On Democratic Candidate She's Endorsing [Video]Kamala Harris Settles On Democratic Candidate She's Endorsing

Senator Kamala Harris was once a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate. The Senator from California is a former prosecutor, and a vocal critic of President Donald Trump. Now, Reuters reports Harris..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published

