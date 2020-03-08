Global  

Sandi Toksvig joins International Women's Day protesters to demand climate and gender justice

Hundreds of women are joined by former co-host of The Great British Bake Off Sandi Toksvig, London Mayor Sadiq Khan, and 1917 star George MacKay for an International Women's Day march in central London.

Environmental issues were also a key focus of the march, and former co-host on The Great British Bake Off ,Sandi Toksvig, used her platform to highlight how women are disproportionately affected by the climate crisis.
