Kamala Harris Settles On Democratic Candidate She's Endorsing

Senator Kamala Harris was once a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate.

The Senator from California is a former prosecutor, and a vocal critic of President Donald Trump.

Now, Reuters reports Harris is endorsing her one-time rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.

Harris made the announcement Sunday, via a recorded message on Twitter.

I have decided that I am, with great enthusiasm, going to endorse Joe Biden for president of the United States.

Sen.

Kamala Harris (D-CA)