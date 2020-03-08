Washingtonians May Have To Observe 'Social Distancing'

Global  

Washington State is considering mandatory measures to protect public health in the wake of the coronavirus crisis there.

According to Reuters, Gov.

Jay Inslee said Sunday that it may be necessary to curb social gatherings.

We certainly are contemplating requirements for what we call social distancing.

Gov.

Jay Inslee Interview, CBS’ “Face the Nation” Inslee said Washington is striving to protect its vulnerable populations and nursing home residents.
