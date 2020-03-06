U.S. coronavirus cases climb, states weigh stronger response 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 03:02s - Published U.S. coronavirus cases climb, states weigh stronger response New York state reported 16 new cases of the Coronavirus on Sunday, and the governor of Washington state said he was considering mandatory measures to help curb the spread of an illness that has killed 19 people in the U.S. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

