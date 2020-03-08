Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > America's Top Infectious Disease Experts Issues Stark Warning

America's Top Infectious Disease Experts Issues Stark Warning

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:41s - Published < > Embed
America's Top Infectious Disease Experts Issues Stark Warning

America's Top Infectious Disease Experts Issues Stark Warning

America's top infectious disease expert issued a stark warning on Sunday.

When I say protect, I mean right now, not wait until things get worse, say 'no large crowds, no long trips, and above all, don’t get on a cruise ship.

Anthony Fauci Interview, NBC's 'Meet the Press' Anthony Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious diseases.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Fight4_America

American Woman @thehill He’s a neurologist- not an epidemiologist or infectious disease expert- he is being smart and leaving it t… https://t.co/sTa7CoU5m9 17 hours ago

beautifulgorila

Koko Moko 💙 @CliffW08950229 @peggydumptrump Haga doesnt realize America has heard Infectious Disease experts warn us or that Am… https://t.co/7n7qIlwGjD 3 days ago

beautifulgorila

Koko Moko 💙 @JoeMyGod @SylMinutola I guess Haga doesnt realize America has access to Infectious Disease experts giving warnings… https://t.co/SBuy5vNdUB 3 days ago

brianlantier

Slightly Below Peak Everything The CDC has become politicized. Hey, America you're doing democracy wrong. PS - listen to conservative AM radio to… https://t.co/U5bZsAHCpk 1 week ago

carolfromindy

Carol York Truthful updates- unmuffled by Trump -from the top US medical experts would be a good start. Markets tumble under… https://t.co/deMVycrV0Q 1 week ago

MomoSaysSo

Momo @MysterySolvent A useless dose thoughts & prayers from #Cult45. The non-action of #CorruptTrump will kill people.… https://t.co/1t7jcKy3dL 1 week ago

dad_holt

Robert Holt @MartinPengelly The Trump administration fired 2 of the top infectious disease experts at the CDC and slashed findi… https://t.co/jVMxIIH0QJ 1 week ago

CarmenBlackmon8

Carmen Blackmon @NATO @AngelaMerkeICDU @EmmanuelMacron @JustinTrudeau Plan World Leadership conference on Corona Virus inviting Inf… https://t.co/HLiQOjsdjn 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

America's top infectious disease experts issues stark warning [Video]America's top infectious disease experts issues stark warning

America&apos;s top infectious disease expert issued a stark warning on Sunday.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:41Published

Personal Trainer 'Proud' Of His Stoma Bag | SHAKE MY BEAUTY [Video]Personal Trainer 'Proud' Of His Stoma Bag | SHAKE MY BEAUTY

A PERSONAL TRAINER who was given a 20 percent chance of survival says a stoma bag gave him ‘his life back.’ Mesha Moinirad, 29, from Weymouth, UK, was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis, an..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 05:10Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.