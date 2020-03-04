Biden Invests Money In Campaigning In The Midwest

Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders prepared for the upcoming elections in the Midwest.

While Sanders began leading the party’s race, Biden surpassed his delegate count on Super Tuesday.

According to Reuters, Biden’s campaign said he raised about $22 million in five days.

With that money he will focus on Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Florida, Illinois and Ohio.

There is also speculation over Sen.

Kamala Harris endorsing Biden, which a person familiar with her said she was thinking about.