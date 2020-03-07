New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Declared A State Of Emergency Because Of The Coronavirus

New York Gov.

Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency over the coronavirus epidemic.

According to Business Insider, twenty more people in New York tested positive for the virus.

The total number of cases in New York are now 76 with 11 of them located in New York City.

While some people were connected with a cruise, others seem to be cases of community spread.

Declaring a state of emergency allows Cuomo to direct state agency resources to communities in need.