Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Cruise ship kept from docking in South Florida as employees tested for coronavirus

Cruise ship kept from docking in South Florida as employees tested for coronavirus

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:19s - Published < > Embed
Cruise ship kept from docking in South Florida as employees tested for coronavirus

Cruise ship kept from docking in South Florida as employees tested for coronavirus

Passengers aboard a cruise ship scheduled to dock Sunday morning in South Florida are playing the waiting game after one person on board said that two crew members may have been exposed to the coronavirus.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Cruise ship hit by virus to dock in Oakland, California [Video]Cruise ship hit by virus to dock in Oakland, California

Princess Cruises canceled one of their cruises amid coronavirus concerns.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:35Published

Coronavirus outbreak affecting cruise industry [Video]Coronavirus outbreak affecting cruise industry

Saturday, Vice President Mike Pence along with Governor Ron DeSantis will meet with cruise line officials in South Florida.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:43Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.