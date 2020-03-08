Palm Beach County Health Department issues updates on coronavirus

Officials updated the public on Sunday about a Pennsylvania man who visited Palm Beach County last month testing positive for coronavirus.



Recent related videos from verified sources Officials discuss possible effects of coronavirus in Palm Beach County The Florida Department of Health and Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner provided an update of local actions pertaining to COVID-19 (coronavirus) and any possible effects in Palm Beach County. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 26:30Published now Cruise ship kept from docking in South Florida as employees tested for coronavirus Passengers aboard a cruise ship scheduled to dock Sunday morning in South Florida are playing the waiting game after one person on board said that two crew members may have been exposed to the.. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 01:19Published 4 minutes ago